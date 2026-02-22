A 41-year-old initially convicted for killing his son was cleared of the murder charge but sentenced to 13 years in prison for abetting the crime and repeatedly abusing his children, in a recent ruling.

The Jeonju, North Jeolla Province branch of the Gwangju High Court on Feb. 11 acknowledged that the fatal beating on the 14-year-old boy in January was inflicted not by the defendant, but by his older son, also in his teens. But the court found the defendant guilty of habitual child abuse, saying his repeated abuse of both boys led to the tragedy.

In a highly unusual case, the defendant backpedaled on his initial murder confession in the appellate trial to say that his older son was the one responsible for the murder, after receiving a 22-year prison term for murder in a lower court ruling.

"I apologize for sparking confusion in the investigation and trial. ... My only thought at the time was that I needed to protect my older son and that his mistake should not lead to the destruction of his life," he said, pleading for leniency.

But the prosecution believed the defendant was not innocent and the court rejected his claim of not being present when the victim's brother brutally assaulted him. The court said the defendant had witnessed or at least was aware of the violence, but decided to overlook the beating.

"It appears that the defendant did not directly inflict the beating that caused the death. But the older son was subject to abuse from the defendant, and through extreme stress caused by repeated instructions and discipline (from the defendant), he had acted out," the court said in its ruling.

The court accused the defendant of physically and psychologically abusing his children for long periods of time, which led to the death of a 14-year-old. "The defendant concealed the whole truth and attempted to dodge responsibility, and did not appear to be remorseful of his actions," it said.