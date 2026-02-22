US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will raise a new global tariff to 15 percent from 10 percent, as he repeated his criticism of this week's Supreme Court ruling against his administration's sweeping emergency duties.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post, a day after the high court upheld a lower court's ruling against his use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify duties, including the "reciprocal" tariffs on South Korea and other trading partners.

"Please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10 percent Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the US off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15 percent level," he wrote on Truth Social.

He said that he made the decision based on a review of the court ruling, which he lambasted as a "ridiculous, poorly written and extraordinarily anti-American" decision.

He also said that during the next "short" number of months, his administration will determine and issue "new and legally permissible" tariffs, which he said "will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again."

Hours after Friday's ruling, Trump signed a proclamation to impose a temporary 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which the White House said would take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday (Washington time).

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also announced a plan to initiate investigations under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act -- a law that allows the USTR to impose tariffs or other import curbs, among other measures, to remedy a foreign trade practice.

Greer said that the Section 301 investigations are expected to cover "most major trading partners" and address areas of concern, such as industrial excess capacity, forced labor, pharmaceutical pricing practices, discrimination against US technology companies and digital goods and services, to name a few, according to Greer. (Yonhap)