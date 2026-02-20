Stray Kids exceeded 300 million hits on YouTube with the music video for “S-Class” as of Thursday, according to label JYP Entertainment.

It is the band’s sixth music video to accomplish the feat, after those of “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Thunderous,” “Maniac” and “Lalalala.”

Co-written by Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, “S-Class” is the eight-piece act’s hit from 2023 and the focus track from third studio album “5-Star.” The LP sold over 4.6 million copies in the first week, the most in K-pop history at the time, and was the group's third song to make a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, the eight members will host fan meetings in Incheon on four dates in March and April.