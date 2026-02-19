Korean snowboarder posts picture of medical checkup on Instagram

South Korean gold medalist Choi Ga-on posted a picture to her Instagram story Thursday, revealing she sustained three fractures in the women’s snowboard halfpipe finals at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

In the post, Choi wrote “3 fractures” over a photo of her receiving a medical diagnosis.

The snowboarder, 17, claimed the South Korean national team's first gold medal. She was also the youngest athlete to win the women’s halfpipe event at the Winter Olympic Games in Livigno Snow on Feb. 13, scoring 90.25 points in her final attempt.

The win was a dramatic one. Choi appeared to have sustained an injury during her first run. The fall seemed to have affected Choi’s condition, and a “DNS," or Did Not Start, sign was displayed alongside her name on the athletes’ board.

Despite the momentary break, Choi showed up at the top of the hill to begin her second round. However, she lost her balance once again and fell during her first move.

Even in the face of such adversity, Choi went on to her third attempt, eventually winning the entire competition.

Choi was seen limping during the medal ceremony on the podium. Upon her arrival at Incheon Airport on Monday, she told reporters that her knee has gotten better and that she plans to get a medical check-up.