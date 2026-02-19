After 'Culinary Class Wars' craze, its bake-off version comes out — and it's much worse

진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 흑백요리사의 전성기가 가고 새롭게 등장한 "빵 대결" 넷플릭스 프로그램이 또 다시 음식 경연 열기를 높이고 있지만, 심사위원 선정과 제작 과정 등의 한계로 논란이 되고 있다.

[1] Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars" swept South Korea last year with its high-drama face-offs between chefs, pairing visually striking dishes with the deeply personal philosophies of its contestants. More than an entertainment show, the series captured hearts and quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon.

-high-drama: 신나는 사건, 긴박한 상황.

-face-off: 대결

[2] Riding that momentum, and with the second season of "Culinary Class Wars" wrapping in January, broadcasters have rushed to capitalize on the food survival boom.

-wrap: 끝나다

-capitalize: 자본화하다

[3] Among the wave of new entrants, Korean cable network MBN's "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" has emerged as the most prominent. A baking-centric spin on the competitive formula, the series debuted Feb. 1 and quickly climbed into Netflix Korea’s Top 10 TV shows after just one episode, as of Sunday.

-entrant: (경주,대회의) 출전자, 참가자

-prominent: 중요한, 유명한

[4] From its opening episode, "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" follows a familiar blueprint. Acclaimed professionals and amateur bakers alike compete under aliases rather than their real names, presenting signature creations for a first-round evaluation that mirrors the structure of "Culinary Class Wars." As with the Netflix show, half the field is eliminated in the opening round following panel judging.

-acclaimed: 환호, 호평을 받고 있는.

-alias: 가명

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10672043

