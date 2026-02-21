Netflix mystery variety series brings expanded scope and a cast shake-up, while creator addresses plagiarism claims

Netflix Korea's mystery variety series is gearing up for a second season, expanding both its scale and creative ambition even as it continues to draw attention over alleged similarities to a popular Korean YouTube series.

"Agents of Mystery" centers on six celebrity participants who work together to unravel a succession of mystery cases. This season's lineup features comedian Lee Yong-jin, singer John Park, actor Kim Do-hoon, Karina of aespa, Hye-ri of Girl's Day and dancer Gabi.

The new season also marks the return of producer Jung Jong-yeon, a leading figure in Korea's mystery reality space and the creative force behind genre-shaping titles such as "High School Mystery Club" and "The Great Escape." Following the show's 2024 debut, the new installment introduces a key cast change with Gabi, who rose to mainstream fame through "Street Woman Fighter," replacing comedian Lee Eun-ji.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Jung said the creative direction of the new season was heavily informed by audience response to Season 1.

"One of the biggest criticisms (of the first season) was that people would start watching and feel like it ended too quickly," Jung said. "We addressed that by adding another mystery (case) in the existing story."

The expanded episode count also allowed the production to move beyond the studio and film more extensively on location, a shift Jung said enabled richer storytelling and a more dynamic pace.

Co-producer Kim Seo-gu echoed that sentiment, pointing to structural limitations in the first season.

"In the previous season, the story structure had the team dropping straight into crime scenes from the investigation headquarters, as if they were teleporting in," Kim said.

"As a result, the overall atmosphere sometimes felt stiff, like entering someone else's space uninvited. Given how energetic the cast is, there was a sense that we weren't fully able to make the most of that energy," he added.

Kim said the decision to emphasize real-world locations stemmed from the production team's belief in the power of physical settings to shape narrative tension.

"When you go on location scouts, there's a distinct, almost overwhelming power that the setting itself brings, and that was something we wanted to capture. ... We wanted to convey those elements to the cast as vividly as possible, and we believed that viewers would be able to connect with them to the same extent the cast does," he said.

Jung described Gabi's casting as a key factor in the show's evolution, noting that she brought a fresh energy to the ensemble. "She's not a type of character you often see in streaming platform variety shows," he said. But when asked about Lee Eun-ji's exit after Season 1, Jung declined to provide detailed reasoning.

"For the reasons behind the departure, there may have been several different factors, but we had thorough discussions with Eun-ji and her management regarding those circumstances," said Jung.

"Given that the program operates within a somewhat unconventional genre, we see this as an effort to take one more step toward creating a better show overall," he added.

Meanwhile, the series has also drawn controversy over accusations of plagiarism, with critics citing similarities to the YouTube mystery series "Mystery Su-sa-ban," produced by @sleepground. The concerns center on parallels in the Korean titles, overall structure and cast size. The Korean title for "Agents of Mystery" is "Mystery Su-sa-dan."

Jung dismissed claims that those overlaps undermine the show's originality.

"Because the title is similar to the YouTube content 'Mystery Su-sa-ban,' it seems many people are concerned that it represents the show's identity. Aside from the title, however, there are no real similarities, and if you actually watch the program, the resemblance in name alone is not enough to compromise its identity. Each program has its own distinct character, and I hope people won't feel upset simply because the titles sound alike," he said.

Season 2 of "Agents of Mystery" premieres on Netflix on Feb. 27.