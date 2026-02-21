Before the lights go up at Gwanghwamun in March, explore Seoul locations that shaped BTS

With just a month to go until BTS takes the stage at Gwanghwamun Square, anticipation is building across Seoul. The performance — marking the group’s return to full-group activities after over three years — is drawing fans from around the world to the capital.

Beyond the square itself, the city is dotted with places tied to BTS’ journey. From historic landmarks to meaningful fan spaces, here are seven stops that add an extra layer of meaning to any concert trip.

Gyeongbokgung

Jongno-gu, central Seoul

Located just behind Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbokgung is not only the main royal palace of the Joseon era (1392-1910), but also one of BTS’ most iconic stages.

In 2020, BTS became the first K-pop group to perform at the palace, delivering “Idol” on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in front of Geunjeongjeon, the throne hall used for royal ceremonies. Dressed in modern hanbok, the members performed against the grand stone courtyard, blending tradition with contemporary pop. They also filmed a performance of “Dynamite” at the site.

Within the palace grounds, Gyeonghoeru Pavilion — historically used for royal banquets — served as the backdrop for “Mikrokosmos,” further cementing the palace as a landmark in BTS’ global broadcasts.

Sungnyemun

Jung-gu, central Seoul

Standing at the edge of Namdaemun Market and framed by Seoul’s modern skyline, Sungnyemun is one of the capital’s most enduring symbols. Designated as National Treasure No. 1, the 14th-century gate once formed part of the city’s original fortress walls and has witnessed centuries of transformation, from dynastic rule to rapid urbanization.

The landmark gained global visibility in 2021, when BTS performed “Butter” in front of the gate for "Global Citizen Live," a worldwide broadcast advocating for climate action and social equity.

Today, Sungnyemun remains an accessible stop for fans exploring central Seoul ahead of the March 21 comeback show. Easily reached from Hoehyeon Station on Subway Line No. 4 or Seoul Station on Line Nos. 1 and 4, the gate is especially stunning after sunset, when its soft lighting highlights its intricate eaves and layered rooflines.

National Museum of Korea

Yongsan-gu, central Seoul

The National Museum of Korea served as the backdrop for BTS’ virtual commencement address during YouTube’s 2020 “Dear Class of 2020” campaign — a global graduation ceremony held for students whose celebrations were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking from inside the museum, the members delivered a heartfelt message of encouragement and congratulated graduates around the world.

On the first floor of the museum’s permanent exhibition hall, along the central corridor known as the “Path of History,” stickers and posters now mark the exact filming location — a popular photo spot for Army visiting the museum. The museum’s courtyard, where BTS performed “Boy With Luv,” “Spring Day” and “Mikrokosmos” for the same event, has similarly become a meaningful stop for fans.

The museum was also the main stage for BTS’ 2021 Seoul tourism promotional video “EoGiYeongCha,” which has garnered over 83 million views on YouTube — making it the most-viewed installment in the group’s Seoul tourism campaign series.

World Cup Bridge

Mapo-gu, western Seoul

Since opening to the public in 2021, the bridge has earned an unofficial nickname among BTS fans: the “BTS Bridge.”

The group performed “Butter” on the empty span for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" the same year. Unable to travel to New York due to COVID-19 restrictions, they filmed the performance on the bridge, transforming the roadway overlooking the Han River into a cinematic stage.

After sunset, colorful lights illuminate the bridge, reflecting across the water. Mangwon Hangang Park and Haneul Park offer some of the best vantage points for photos.

BTS benches at Seoul Forest

Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul

Seoul Forest, which sits next to the popular tourist destination Seongsu-dong, has become a must-visit stop for BTS fans.

The benches, created through voluntary donations from fans and dedicated to members, are scattered around the park, making the search for them feel like a treasure hunt for fans as they take a casual stroll.

For instance, at the ginkgo tree forest in Seoul Forest sits a bench dedicated to RM bearing the lyric: “We’re each other’s landscape, each other’s moon.” Near the park's skate plaza sits another bench dedicated to Suga, known as the “Yoongi Bench,” with the lyrics: “I hope you lean on me and rest from time to time.”

Yoojung Sikdang

Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul

Hungry after all the exploring? Try Yoojung Sikdang — a humble neighborhood eatery once frequented by BTS members during their trainee days.

It gained international attention after the members mentioned visiting when they missed “home-cooked meals.” The signature dish — black pork bibimbap — is affectionately known among fans as the “BTS bibimbap.”

For many Army, a meal here is considered essential. The walls and ceiling — even the refrigerator and menu board — are covered with photos, posters and caricature drawings of the members, turning the modest restaurant into an unofficial shrine to the group’s early years.

Cafe Hyuga

Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul

A three-story building that once served as BTS’ dormitory until 2018 has since transformed into a gallery cafe. It has quickly earned a reputation among fans as another site to visit after Yoojung Sikdang to trace BTS’ roots.

One of the cafe’s most popular items is the “BTS salt bread” made with squid ink, and it often sells out quickly.

Inside, an exhibition featuring drawings and artwork arranged by fans, as well as handwritten love letters to BTS, sits alongside photos of the members. The space is like an archive of BTS, where the scents of coffee and bread mingle with memories of BTS’ formative years.