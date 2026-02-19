President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called for regulators to consider permanently expelling repeat cartel offenders who abuse market dominance through collusion.

Lee ordered a broader crackdown on what he called “entrenched, antimarket cartels” across the broader economy and industrial sectors from sugar, flour and meat to school uniforms and real estate.

Lee underscored that “heavy sanctions that far exceed the gains from collusion must follow” during a meeting of senior presidential aides at Cheong Wa Dae.

However, Lee said he opposes heavy reliance on criminal punishment, warning it could push the country toward what he described as a “punishment-first approach and judicialized state.”

“The sanctions should not be formalistic measures such as criminal punishment, but substantive economic penalties such as confiscating illicit gains or increasing financial burdens,” Lee told his aides. “Because these acts are ultimately driven by profit, punishment alone does not appear highly effective.”

“Particularly when such antimarket behavior is repeated, we must actively consider permanently expelling offenders from the market,” he added.

Lee called for “swift and forceful whole-of-government action to root out market-distorting forces” while delivering blistering criticism of collusive practices.

“Such collusive acts that abuse market dominance are a cancerous presence that blocks fair competition, undermines market trust and hampers the development of the national economy,” Lee said. “Only by rooting out these low-quality crimes can a qualitative leap in the economy be possible.”

The remarks come as Lee has repeatedly highlighted surging prices of essential goods and instability in the real estate market as key risks to household livelihoods.

At a senior aides’ meeting a week earlier, on Feb. 12, Lee directly cited the controversy over school uniform prices reaching around 600,000 won ($414). Lee then sharply criticized the burden on families and calling the costs a “backbreaker” for parents.

Lee’s comments also follow a recent prosecution drive targeting price-fixing in everyday necessities.

In early February, prosecutors said dozens of companies were indicted over long-running collusion involving key consumer items such as flour, sugar and electricity, schemes authorities said were worth roughly 10 trillion won and contributed to higher consumer prices.