Cortis hit 100 million streams on Spotify for 2026, according to Big Hit Music on Thursday.

The rookie boy band achieved the feat in just 45 days with seven tracks — six from its debut album “Color Outside the Lines” along with “Mention Me,” which it sang for the soundtrack of animation “GOAT.”

The group's first album has maintained a spot on Billboard’s World Albums Chart for 23 weeks straight, after debuting on the Billboard 200 at No. 15.

Last week, the five-member act performed for the NBA Crossover Concert Series in Los Angeles, where it unveiled “Mention Me.” It took fans by surprise, giving the audience a first listen of the new “YCC (Young Creator Crew).”

The single will be part of a new album Cortis is expected to bring out in April. The bandmates participated in writing the song titled after the key phrase it uses to introduce itself.