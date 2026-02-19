(Credit: Big Hit Music)
(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Cortis hit 100 million streams on Spotify for 2026, according to Big Hit Music on Thursday.

The rookie boy band achieved the feat in just 45 days with seven tracks — six from its debut album “Color Outside the Lines” along with “Mention Me,” which it sang for the soundtrack of animation “GOAT.”

The group's first album has maintained a spot on Billboard’s World Albums Chart for 23 weeks straight, after debuting on the Billboard 200 at No. 15.

Last week, the five-member act performed for the NBA Crossover Concert Series in Los Angeles, where it unveiled “Mention Me.” It took fans by surprise, giving the audience a first listen of the new “YCC (Young Creator Crew).”

The single will be part of a new album Cortis is expected to bring out in April. The bandmates participated in writing the song titled after the key phrase it uses to introduce itself.


glamazon@heraldcorp.com