The Telkom-backed VC reinforces cross-sector partnerships and compliance standards to

unlock scalable portfolio growth across Indonesia's state-linked ecosystem.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After investing across the AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain sectors through portfolio companies such as Cyfirma, Whale, and IDRX throughout 2025, MDI Ventures is now sharpening its strategic focus on maximizing portfolio value by strengthening synergies with Telkom Group and the broader SOE (BUMN) ecosystem. MDI positions itself as a bridge between startup innovation and enterprise needs, ensuring collaborations are structured, relevant, and execution-ready.

This approach emphasizes measurable synergy outcomes, including pilot projects progressing to implementation, clearly defined go-to-market pathways, and collaborations that can be scaled across multiple entities.

"One of the biggest challenges when startups work with enterprises or SOEs is ensuring from the outset that the solutions truly address business needs and are executable," said Roby Roediyanto, Director of MDI Ventures. "MDI helps align enterprise needs with the most relevant portfolio solutions, then works closely with both sides to move the process from discussion to implementation and go-to-market."

One example of this approach is the collaboration between Digiserve by Telkom Indonesia and MDI Ventures' cybersecurity portfolio company Cyfirma. Cyfirma's Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) capabilities have now been integrated into Telkom Solution's portfolio, enabling enterprise customers not only to detect cyber threats but also to understand associated risks and take preventive measures earlier. Supported by Cyfirma's technology and Digiserve's go-to-market strength within Telkom Solution, the offering is better positioned to address enterprise cybersecurity needs in a timely and scalable manner.

At the same time, MDI Ventures underscores that trust is a critical foundation for consistent value creation. As a corporate venture capital (CVC), strong governance and transparency are essential to maintaining credibility across investment and partnership processes—particularly as interactions among founders, corporate partners, investors, and vendors become increasingly fast-paced and intensive.

As part of its commitment to strengthening synergy and stakeholder trust, MDI Ventures, in collaboration with the Indonesia Venture Capital Association (AMVESINDO), hosted Synergy Innovation Week 2025 at the end of last year. The initiative brought together MDI portfolio companies, Telkom Group, and various state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to explore structured and execution-focused partnership opportunities.

A key highlight of the week was the Ventures Forum, a strategic dialogue session that convened representatives from the Financial Services Authority (OJK), the Deputy Attorney General for Civil and Administrative Matters (Jamdatun), the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas), the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi), and the Ministry of Creative Economy (Ekraf). The forum underscored a collective commitment to governance alignment, regulatory clarity, and trust as critical foundations for a sustainable and resilient innovation ecosystem.

"Our goal is not to generate one-off synergies, but to build a repeatable and scalable way of working," Roby added. "That's why we oversee the process from opportunity identification to impactful collaboration, while safeguarding integrity through consistent governance—so successful collaborations can be replicated and expanded over the long term."

As part of its trust-building initiatives, MDI Ventures has also obtained ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification and retained its Indonesia Trusted Company designation at the Indonesian Institute for Corporate Governance (IICG) Award toward the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, MDI Ventures will continue to deepen portfolio synergies through a more structured and execution-oriented approach, while ensuring trust remains a core operational foundation. This strategy is expected to expand sustainable collaboration opportunities across its portfolio, partners, and the broader innovation ecosystem.