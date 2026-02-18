South Korea’s Unification Ministry is reviewing plans to expand public access to four additional North Korean newspapers, building on a recent policy shift that allowed ordinary citizens to read the Rodong Sinmun without prior approval.

According to the document sent to Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the People Power Party and the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee that was revealed on Wednesday, the ministry has begun a screening process that could lead to the release of about 32,323 North Korean materials previously designated as “special materials." Historically, the legal category has restricted access to items such as propaganda and internal publications to approved institutions or researchers.

Four state-run newspapers — Minju Choson, Kyoyuk Sinmun, Munhak Sinmun and the English-language Pyongyang Times — will be included in the review, and the ministry said it would also pursue legislative and institutional reforms to improve public access to North Korean materials.

The move builds on a policy shift from late December that reclassified printed copies of the Rodong Sinmun — one of the North’s main party newspapers — from restricted materials to general reading materials, allowing ordinary citizens to access them at major libraries nationwide without prior approval.

The decision followed an internal policy review and remarks by President Lee Jae Myung, who criticized the restrictions as underestimating the public’s ability to assess North Korean information.

For decades, North Korean publications were treated as “special materials” and classified as enemy propaganda under South Korea’s National Security Law, meaning only screened institutions or individuals who completed formal procedures could access them.

If the additional newspapers are reclassified, access could expand beyond the roughly 20 authorized institutions — including the Unification Ministry’s North Korea Resource Center, the National Library of Korea and the National Assembly Library — where they are currently available on a limited basis. The materials could then be distributed more widely and made freely accessible to the public, similar to the Rodong Sinmun.

The Rodong Sinmun publications are currently imported into South Korea from China through private intermediaries.

Previously, 25 supervisory ministries and 180 affiliated agencies had handled the Rodong Sinmun as a restricted material under National Intelligence Service guidelines on managing “special materials.” The NIS revised those guidelines in December, following consultations with related ministries and distributed updated instructions.

The Unification Ministry has said it plans to expand access points for the Rodong Sinmun at regional libraries, push to open related online sites, and establish a legal basis through new or revised legislation to ensure the stable and broader disclosure of North Korean materials to the public.

Still, access is limited. The government continues to block dozens of North Korean websites, including those operated by the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, though officials have indicated they will consider further easing digital restrictions.

Printed editions are available at only about 20 locations nationwide, such as the National Library’s North Korea Information Center and the Unification Ministry’s resource center. Library officials say the newspapers are typically brought in through third countries and often delayed by customs procedures, with batches of one to two weeks arriving at a time, meaning the most recent issues are frequently already outdated.

Officials say the broader policy shift will allow South Koreans to examine North Korean propaganda firsthand and better understand how Pyongyang seeks to shape public perception while maintaining safeguards under existing law.