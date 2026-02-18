North Korea appears to be in the final stages of preparation for the 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, holding a ceremony to confer delegate credentials as the country moves closer to convening its most important political event of the year.

The North's state media Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday reported that a “delegate certificate awarding ceremony” for the 9th Party Congress was held at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Monday, underscoring what officials described as the historic significance of the upcoming gathering. Participants characterized the congress as “a major turning point” that would set new goals and guidelines for national development based on past achievements.

Delegates and senior officials also paid tribute at the mausoleum housing the bodies of state founder Kim Il-sung and former leader Kim Jong-il, pledging loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un and vowing to fulfill responsibilities assigned by the party and people.

Rodong Sinmun described the ceremony and related commemorations as part of the buildup to the congress, reporting that participants pledged to carry out “the sacred struggle to attain the grand goal to be advanced at the Ninth Congress of the WPK, true to the ideas and leadership of Kim Jong Un.”

The newspaper also highlighted a visit by senior party and government officials to Kumsusan Palace on Feb. 16, the birth anniversary of Kim Jong-il, noting that flower baskets were laid in the name of Kim Jong-un and major state institutions. The event was portrayed as reinforcing ideological unity ahead of the congress.

North Korea has typically finalized delegate selection and held credential ceremonies shortly before opening a party congress.

For the 8th Congress, delegate certificates were awarded on Dec. 30, 2020, followed by the congress opening on Jan. 5, 2021. In 2016, delegates arrived in Pyongyang on May 2 and the 7th Congress began on May 6.

The latest developments have fueled expectations that the 9th Party Congress will convene within days. Pyongyang previously announced at a Politburo meeting that the event would be held in late February.

Analysts say the timeline closely mirrors patterns from previous congress cycles.

Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, noted that North Korea tends to hold provincial party meetings, central delegate selection sessions and ceremonial visits in sequence before formally opening the congress.

Based on past intervals and recent state media reports — including provincial party activities reported in late January and the mid-February credential ceremony — Hong projected that the congress is likely to open on Thursday or Friday.

Party congresses, typically held every five years, are North Korea’s most significant political events, used to present national strategies, economic priorities and leadership direction for the coming years.

If convened as expected in late February, the 9th Congress would be the first since 2021 and is likely to offer key signals on Pyongyang’s policy course amid economic pressures, evolving nuclear and military strategy, and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Observers will be watching closely for leadership reshuffles, revised economic targets, and messaging on security and foreign policy once the congress begins.