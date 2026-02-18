The Defense Ministry has dismissed 14 generals under its toughest levels of military discipline over the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, as further proceedings remain underway, Seoul's ministry said Wednesday.

The dismissals follow a six-month investigation by the ministry’s task force, conducted as part of a pangovernmental effort. The task force deployed about 120 personnel to examine 24 military units and institutions and question roughly 860 individuals.

A total of 35 military personnel, all colonels or above, received heavy disciplinary actions. Sanctions ranged from suspension and demotion to dismissal and removal from service.

Of the 14 generals disciplined under the harshest penalties of military law, 12 received the most severe sanction, expulsion, which strips them of military status and reduces their retirement benefits.

The group receiving the toughest punishments included five three-star lieutenant generals, four two-star major generals and three one-star brigadier generals.

Two others, a lieutenant general and a major general, were dismissed from office — the second-highest penalty. The two were removed from their posts and forced into retirement.

Those who faced the severest sanctions include former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung and former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, both lieutenant generals; former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command Moon Sang-ho and former Drone Operations Command head Kim Yong-dae, both major generals; and former commander of the 1st Special Forces Airborne Brigade Lee Sang-hyun, a brigadier general.

Two additional generals were dismissed: former chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, Kwak Jong-keun, and Park Heon-su, head of the ministry's criminal investigation command.

The disciplinary process is still unfolding for several flag officers.

Adm. Kang Dong-gil is undergoing disciplinary review after recently surfaced evidence suggested he was involved in forming the martial law command structure the day former President Yoon Suk Yeol made the emergency declaration. Then head of the JCS Military Support Headquarters, Kang is now Chief of Naval Operations.

Army Gen. Joo Sung-woon, commander of Ground Operations Command, has also been referred for investigation amid indications he had prior knowledge of preparations related to martial law.

Other generals include former 2nd Armored Brigade commander Koo Sam-hoe and Brig. Gen. Bang Jeong-hwan, head of the ministry's operational control transition task force.

However, one four-star general retired without facing disciplinary action because of a procedural loophole. This case involves former Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who was the martial law commander during the crisis.

Current rules state that a disciplinary committee must include at least three officers who are senior in rank to the person being reviewed. In the case of a four-star Army chief of staff, it was impossible to form such a panel because three higher-ranking officers were not available.

In response, lawmakers amended the Military Personnel Management Act to allow a disciplinary committee of three or more four-star generals to be formed when a four-star officer becomes the subject of a review. The bill passed the National Assembly in January.