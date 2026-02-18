US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer hinted Tuesday that Washington could adjust how its tariffs on steel and aluminum are applied, as companies have grappled with the onerous task of calculating the duties, particularly on derivative products.

Greer made the remarks in a CNBC interview after the Financial Times recently reported that US President Donald Trump's administration plans to scale back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods.

"You may want to sometimes adjust the way some of the tariffs are applied for compliance purposes," he said.

"We've heard stories of companies that have had to hire extra people for compliance. We are not trying to have people, you know, do so much bean counting that they are not running their company correctly," he added.

The Trump administration has imposed 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. It has also added refrigerators, washing machines and other items to the list of derivatives subject to the steel tariff, calculating the duty on those products based on the value of the steel content in each of them.

Greer described the metal tariffs as "successful," stressing that they will remain.

"The president's tariffs on steel and aluminum have been very successful, shipping more steel than ever, opening up new steel lines, new aluminum smelters announced," he said, "So clearly, those are going the right direction. They are going to stay in place."

Commenting on the timing of a Supreme Court ruling on Trump's sweeping tariffs instituted under an emergency law, Greer said that he cannot be sure about it, noting the United States has "separation of powers."

The high court is currently deliberating on the legality of Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose "reciprocal" and other tariffs on trading partners. The court has scheduled Friday as its next opinion day.

"We really do have separation of powers and we can never be sure February 20 is the next designated date to hand down an opinion. So we'll see," he said. "We've heard comments from Supreme Court justices in recent weeks, saying it takes time to write up answers."

He reiterated that if the IEEPA tariffs are struck down, the Trump administration will try to replace them.

"If and when it comes and we win, then we'll just carry on our successful tariff and trade policy program," he said. "If it goes the other way, then we'll try to recreate that the best way possible so we can have continuity in what the president is doing." (Yonhap)