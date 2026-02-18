US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has offered his "warmest" wishes to those celebrating the Lunar New Year, as South Korea and other Asian countries mark the holiday with family reunions and other events.

"As we welcome the Year of the Horse, we honor the traditions and customs that make this holiday meaningful to millions in the United States and around the world," he said in a press statement released on Monday.

"Lunar New Year is a time for families and friends to gather, reflect on the past, and look forward with hope and determination to the opportunities in the year ahead."

He added, "May this new year bring health, happiness, and success to all who celebrate."

In South Korea, the extended Lunar New Year holiday, called "Seollal," kicked off on Saturday and runs through Wednesday. (Yonhap)