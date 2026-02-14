K-pop group BTS has graced the cover of GQ magazine's latest edition in 15 international markets ahead of the release of its fifth full-length album next month, its agency said Saturday.

According to BigHit Music, BTS has been selected as the cover model for the March issue of the men's fashion magazine in 15 countries and regions, including South Korea, the United States, Britain, Japan, Mexico, Germany and Thailand.

The agency said it marked the first time a Korean artist has simultaneously appeared on such a number of regional covers of GQ.

In an interview with GQ, the members shared their thoughts on preparing the new album, emphasizing their commitment to the group while expressing their affection for BTS' international fandom, known as ARMY.

The group's upcoming album, "Arirang," will be BTS' first release since "Proof" in June 2022 and the first since all members completed their mandatory military service.

It is scheduled to be released March 20, followed by a world tour by the seven-member group starting in April. (Yonhap)