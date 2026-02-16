Sono International is preparing to enter the Japanese market with the opening of a newly rebranded hotel in Nagoya this summer, as the company accelerates its expansion across Asia.

The company said Wednesday it has signed a management agreement for Compass Hotel Nagoya, located in Aichi Prefecture, and will reopen the property in July under its urban-style brand Sono Moon Nagoya following renovations.

The 10-story hotel will offer 130 guest rooms, targeting business and leisure travelers to central Japan. The property is located about a seven-minute walk from Nagoya Station, one of the region’s main transportation hubs, and provides convenient access to major attractions such as Nagoya Castle, Atsuta Shrine and the Sakae commercial district.

Originally opened in 2019, the hotel is undergoing partial remodeling of guestrooms and shared spaces ahead of its rebranding and reopening.

The Nagoya project marks Sono International’s first hotel operation in Japan and reflects the company’s broader push into overseas markets. The firm currently operates hotel and leisure facilities in 21 locations across South Korea, along with ski resorts, golf courses and water parks.

In recent years, Sono International has steadily expanded abroad. The company began overseas operations in 2019 with Sono Belle Haiphong in Vietnam. It later acquired or began operating properties, including the Normandy Hotel in Washington in 2022; 33 Seaport Hotel New York in 2023; and hotels in Paris and Hawaii in 2024.

The company further strengthened its regional presence in 2025 through the acquisition of Cross Hotels & Resorts, which operates 16 hotels and resorts across Thailand, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian destinations.

Sono International said it plans to add 11 more hotels across Asia by 2029 as part of its long-term growth strategy. The company is also exploring expansion opportunities in cities such as Hanoi and Kuala Lumpur.

Officials said the Nagoya opening is expected to serve as a strategic foothold in Japan, a market with strong tourism infrastructure and steady travel demand, while reinforcing the company’s goal of becoming a global hospitality operator.