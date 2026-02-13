According to global travel platform Skyscanner, Japan was the most searched destination among Korean travelers ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, known locally as Seollal, accounting for 51.6 percent of total searches. China and Vietnam followed, each scoring 12.7 percent, highlighting a strong shift toward short-haul overseas travel.

The trend marks a sharp contrast from last year, when a temporary public holiday created a nine-day Lunar New Year break. The extended holiday boosted domestic travel demand, with Busan, Seoul and Jeju Island dominating search rankings. Domestic destinations accounted for 57 percent of total searches in 2025.

Industry analysts attribute the shift to differences in the holiday structure. This year’s five-day break, including weekends, has encouraged travelers to make the most of limited time off by taking quick overseas trips, particularly to nearby Japan, rather than more typical domestic travel or family rituals.