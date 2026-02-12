Veluga, a South Korean enterprise AI platform provider, said Thursday that adoption of its services is increasing among public institutions and educational organizations, as demand shifts from simple chatbot functions to broader workflow automation.

The company said early use cases centered on basic question-and-answer services, but recent deployments now support more complex administrative processes, including internal regulation management, academic administration and civil complaint handling.

Public agencies and schools often deal with large amounts of regulations and guidelines, often creating operational bottlenecks as a small number of staff respond to repetitive inquiries.

To address this, Veluga has applied retrieval-augmented generation technology, which generates answers based on an organization’s internal data. The company said it optimized its search architecture for the Korean language to accurately interpret complex administrative terminology and regulatory documents, ensuring that answers are grounded in verifiable sources.

Beyond conventional chatbot functions, Veluga has expanded its platform to automate end-to-end workflows, covering processes from document retrieval to task execution. The system also allows users to monitor operational status in real time.

In the education sector, the platform is being deployed as AI tutors that provide students with course materials, announcements and assignment guidance tailored to individual contexts. In public agencies, the technology supports standardized responses to civil inquiries based on official documents, helping ensure consistency across departments.

“AI adoption in the public and education sectors has moved beyond the experimental stage,” said Lee Sang-yeon, chief executive officer of Veluga. “We aim to position Veluga as an AI transformation platform that delivers practical impact by being embedded in real operational environments.”