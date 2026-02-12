Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has started shipments of its sixth-generation high bandwidth memory, HBM4, becoming the first chipmaker to move into mass production of the next-generation memory chip that is vital for artificial intelligence.

The launch marks a pivotal moment for Samsung, which had lagged rivals in the previous HBM cycle, raising concerns over its competitiveness in AI-driven semiconductors. With HBM4, the company aims to regain momentum and secure an early lead in the next wave of AI memory demand.

Samsung brought forward its shipment schedule by about a week after consultations with customers, industry sources said. The chip is understood to have passed Nvidia’s quality tests earlier than expected, reflecting what sources described as top-tier performance.

From the outset, Samsung set out to exceed benchmarks established by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council, the global semiconductor standards body.

To achieve this, it combined its latest 1c DRAM with a 4-nanometer foundry process — an approach industry sources said has not previously been attempted.

HBM4 delivers data processing speeds of up to 11.7 gigabits per second, 37 percent above JEDEC’s 8Gbps benchmark and 22 percent faster than its predecessor HBM3E, which reaches 9.6Gbps.

Memory bandwidth per stack reaches up to 3 terabytes per second — roughly 2.4 times higher than the previous generation. Using 12-layer stacking technology, the chip supports up to 36 gigabytes of capacity, with future 16-layer versions expected to expand that to 48 gigabytes.

Despite the performance gains, Samsung said HBM4 incorporates low-power design features aimed at reducing electricity use and cooling costs in AI data centers and servers.