Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (front row, fifth from right) poses with senior executives at Hana Bank’s headquarters in Euljiro, central Seoul, Thursday, after proclaiming the group’s Financial Consumer Protection Charter. The charter sets out five key commitments, including strengthening preventive protection systems, prioritizing customer interests and expanding financial education for vulnerable groups. “Trust is the essence of finance, and this charter must go beyond a slogan to real action,” Ham said. (Hana Financial Group)