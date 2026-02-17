South Korea is moving toward revising its migrant worker visa system, as lawmakers propose expanding job options for foreign students and the government reviews broader changes to related visa laws.

Reps. Kim Wi-sang and Kim So-hee of the main opposition People Power Party introduced separate revision bills that would expand employment options for foreign students and recent graduates. Their proposals would permit those who entered South Korea on D-2 student visas to work in what Korea calls "nonprofessional" sectors, which are currently open only to E-9 visa holders under the employment permit system.

Under existing rules, nationals from 17 Asian countries can apply for E-9 visas to work in labor-intensive industries such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, fishing and shipbuilding. Foreign students, however, are generally limited to employment related to their field of study.

Kim Wi-sang’s proposal would make D-2 visa holders eligible for nonprofessional employment. Kim So-hee’s bill would extend similar eligibility to graduates who have switched to D-10 job-seeker visas after completing their degrees.

The lawmakers said the revisions would help foreigners already familiar with Korean language and culture to continue seeking employment without visa uncertainty, while also helping companies meet demand for foreign workers.

Currently, D-2 visa holders may transition to D-10 status upon graduation. As of October, D-10 visas can be held for up to three years. However, graduates who fail to secure jobs related to their studies during that period have few legal options to remain employed in South Korea.

Government data underscores the challenge of retaining foreign graduates. According to a December estimate by the Education Ministry, the Statistics Ministry and the state-run Korean Educational Development Institute, 42.9 percent of foreign nationals who studied in South Korea had their visas expire as of 2024, up 7.3 percentage points from a year earlier. Those who secured employment in South Korea in 2024 accounted for 13.8 percent, up 2.8 percentage points year-on-year.

Failure to retain foreigners who earned degrees in South Korea “would pose a significant loss for the nation,” Kim Wi-sang said in his bill proposed in September.

In response to ongoing concerns over foreign workforce management, the liberal government launched a task force in December to draft a comprehensive law in the first half of this year. More than 1 million foreigners are estimated to be employed in South Korea.

When announcing the task force, the Labor Ministry indicated that temporarily allowing foreign students to transition to E-9 visas could be included in the new legislation, though discussions are ongoing. A ministry official said internal deliberations on priority tasks are expected to conclude by the end of February, with revisions to the Act on the Employment of Foreign Workers to be outlined in the first half of the year.

According to Kim Wi-sang’s office, the government is working to pass the revision before the end of this year.

The number of foreign students in South Korea has risen sharply. Nearly 220,000 people were staying in the country on D-2 visas as of the end of 2025, up 23 percent from a year earlier, according to Justice Ministry data released Jan. 22. Of these, nearly 60 percent were from China or Vietnam. The number of D-2 visa holders has also doubled compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under current regulations, D-2 visa holders may work part-time, but restrictions apply regarding job fields, weekly working hours and a one-year cap on part-time work permits.

Lee Jong-kwan, assistant professor of economics at Yonsei University, said expanding job options for foreign students highlights the lack of clear pathways for them to obtain residency in South Korea. While allowing employment in nonprofessional fields may provide a temporary solution, Lee said it is not the most desirable approach.

He suggested that South Korea consider institutionalizing a roadmap for foreign students to settle in the regions where they studied, including stronger collaboration with local industries to provide hands-on experience before graduation. Retaining foreign students, he added, is important for addressing population decline and promoting balanced national development.