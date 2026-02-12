TVXQ thrilled fans in Japan with the release of a new single Thursday, said label SM Entertainment.

The veteran duo will mark its 20-year career in the country with a movie release on Feb. 20. The single of the same title, released ahead of the movie, will also be part of the film's soundtrack. The movie will also include live performances and candid interviews.

The final celebration comes in the form of two shows at Nissan Stadium in April. “Red Ocean” will be the duo's third performance at the venue, the most for an international artist.

Last year, TVXQ toured Japan to thank fans for their support over the past two decades, drawing a combined attendance of 350,000.