V of BTS exceeded 2.5 billion plays on Spotify with his first solo album, “Layover,” according to Big Hit Music on Thursday.

The album rolled out in September 2023 and reached the milestone on Wednesday, nearly 2 1/2 years later.

The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and all six of its tracks made the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, in a first for a K-pop solo endeavor. Each track garnered more than 100 million streams on Spotify, another first for such a release.

The mini album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 110 regions and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. The prerelease “Love Me Again” earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and had generated 1 billion Spotify streams as of December 2024. The single ranked No. 96, with main track “Slow Dancing” sitting at No. 51.