Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae on Thursday said two judicial reform bills pushed by the ruling Democratic Party could cause "great harm" to the public, effectively expressing opposition to the controversial bills.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee approved the bills that would allow for constitutional appeal for cases finalized by the Supreme Court and increase the number of justices at the top court to 26 from the current 14.

"I have repeatedly said it needs sufficient deliberation through public debate," Cho told reporters when asked about the bills. "As the outcome could result in great harm to the people, the Supreme Court will continue to consult and persuade the National Assembly."

The DP, which holds a parliamentary majority, seeks to pass the two bills into law during a plenary session at the National Assembly by the end of this month in a push to reform the judiciary.

The main opposition, People Power Party, has fiercely opposed the bills, boycotting the vote at the parliamentary committee Wednesday.

PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog criticized the bills, claiming that they are aimed at clearing President Lee Jae Myung from his five criminal trials, which have been suspended following his presidential election last year.

"There is only one objective," he said at a party meeting Thursday. "It is to completely eliminate Lee's five trials to ensure his safety even after his term."

PPP chief spokesperson Choi Bo-yoon said Lee would be able to restructure the top court by appointing 22 justices during his term if the bills are passed, questioning whether the bills are really intended as judicial reform.

Last May, the Supreme Court overturned Lee's acquittal by a lower court in an election law violation case, just a month before his presidential election. (Yonhap)