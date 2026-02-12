Twice's music video for “What is Love?” has passed 900 million views on YouTube, a first for the group, label JYP Entertainment said Thursday.

The video was released in April 2018 for the title track from the group's fifth EP. In it, each of the nine members becomes a character from a well-known movie and visualizes their ideas of love. The six-track EP sold over 100,000 copies in the first week, the fourth-most for a K-pop girl group at the time.

Twice is in the middle of the North American leg of “This Is For,” its largest world tour yet. The group began touring the region last month, starting in Vancouver, Canada, and is set to visit six more cities. Dahyun, however, will miss the remaining ten shows in North America after fracturing her ankle, the label said Wednesday.