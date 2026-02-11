Nmixx is set to become the first-ever K-pop artist to perform at the Brazilian Carnival, one of the world’s largest and most iconic festivals.

According to JYP Entertainment, Nmixx will take the stage at the Brazilian Carnival Sao Paulo, scheduled for Feb. 14 to 18.

The group will appear as a special guest on Feb. 16 at a block party hosted by Brazilian pop star Pabllo Vittar — one of the main carnival festivities. The term “block party” refers to large-scale street celebrations that are a hallmark of the Brazilian Carnival experience.

“This performance represents a historic cultural crossover between K-pop and Brazilian pop, both of which have captivated fans around the world,” JYP Entertainment said in its press release.

Nmixx and Vittar previously collaborated on the single “Mexe,” released in August 2025. The song combines Nmixx’s signature mix-pop with Vittar’s vibrant Brazilian pop. Both Korean and Portuguese are featured in the song’s lyrics as well as Latin-inspired choreography.

Since debuting in 2022, Nmixx has steadily built a dedicated Brazilian fan base, and the upcoming Brazilian Carnival appearance reflects their growing influence in the region.