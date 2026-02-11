The presidential office is planning to expand its press corps to include additional YouTube outlets, but unchecked coverage by such channels is fanning criticism and concerns.

Concerns and questions are mounting over why these YouTube-based news channels face no clear disciplinary rules despite often violating basic reporting norms, including embargoes on the President’s itinerary, which is regulated for security and diplomatic issues. So-called YouTube outlets often focus on live broadcasts and rapid content spread, and can be started by anyone.

The latest backlash erupted after News Factory, a YouTube channel run by outspoken liberal broadcaster Kim Ou-joon, disclosed embargoed details of President Lee Jae Myung’s overseas travel schedule during a live broadcast on Monday.

The leaked information was not delivered as a formal report. Instead, it surfaced during highly informal, jokingly competitive banter among the hosts.

While laughing about accompanying Lee on an overseas trip and eating in-flight meals aboard Air Force One, Kim nonchalantly revealed the destination of the president’s upcoming trip — information that had not yet been officially released to the public.

When traditional media outlets breach embargo rules on the president’s schedule, they face sanctions, including suspension from the press pool and the revocation of press credentials. Summit schedules are handled with particular sensitivity and are typically announced by mutual agreement between the two countries.

However, the same standards have not been applied to YouTube-based news outlets even when they breach embargoes.

Asked by The Korea Herald on Wednesday morning whether the presidential office had initiated any disciplinary or corrective procedures over the latest embargo breach, Cheong Wa Dae indicated no action had been taken.

“We have nothing to comment on at this time,” A Cheong Wa Dae official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

News Factory declined to respond to the press corps’ request for clarification on the circumstances surrounding the embargo violation.

The outlet later deleted the segment from its official YouTube channel after the issue was raised within the press corps. However, clips containing embargoed details of the president’s overseas itinerary continue to circulate on social media.

Given the distinct features of YouTube-based outlets — including live broadcasts and the rapid dissemination and re-uploading of content — there have been consistent calls within the Cheong Wa Dae press corps to establish separate rules governing their conduct.

However, Cheong Wa Dae’s press pool rules contain no separate disciplinary provisions tailored to YouTube-based outlets even though three such outlets were accredited in July, The Korea Herald has learned. The three channels are widely believed to be pro-Lee.

Asked whether YouTube-based outlets are subject to separate enforcement rules, another Cheong Wa Dae official offered no clear response on Wednesday, stating that the press pool operating guidelines are confidential and non-public documents.

Controversy grows, expansion continues

The recent News Factory incident was not its first.

In January, the channel disclosed embargoed details of President Lee’s overseas itinerary. Again, Cheong Wa Dae took no action despite the press corps’ public calls for disciplinary measures.

During a live broadcast on Jan. 8, the outlet revealed Lee’s planned trip to Japan from Jan. 13-14, which was under embargo at the time.

The following day, during another News Factory broadcast, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung formally confirmed the Japan trip — effectively breaking the embargo again.

In a separate controversy, Global News, a YouTube-based outlet accredited to Cheong Wa Dae, drew criticism after it aired a segment targeting a reporter from a conservative news outlet. Global news had misrepresented a question the reporter had asked during a live broadcast at a Jan. 7 press conference.

After the reporter later faced online harassment and threats that extended to her family, members of the press pool repeatedly urged Cheong Wa Dae to take steps to curb the spread of false information.

Cheong Wa Dae, however, said it could not issue warnings or take disciplinary action in such cases, citing the absence of rules to do so.

Despite growing controversy, Cheong Wa Dae on Feb. 2 posted a notice announcing plans to accredit additional “new media” outlets.

“The People’s Sovereignty Government seeks to expand access to Cheong Wa Dae coverage and reporting opportunities for new media in line with the evolving media environment,” the notice read.

Cheong Wa Dae added that accreditation decisions would be made by a review committee composed of experts, without specifying who those experts would be or how the committee would be structured.

Lee Kyu-youn, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communication, reiterated plans to accredit additional outlets in the new media sector and establish a separate “new media press pool."

“I do not think ‘media reform’ is the right expression,” Lee said on Feb. 4 during an OhmyTV YouTube program. “Rather, this should be seen as a process of ‘normalizing the press’ in line with the times.”