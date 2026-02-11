Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Wednesday that proposed administrative integration among several regional governments would be impossible if related special bills fail to pass the National Assembly by the end of the month.

Rep. Hwang Myung-sun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea raised concerns during a parliamentary interpellation that deliberations on the special bills have made little progress at a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee due to opposition from the main opposition People Power Party.

In response, Kim said, “Realistically, if the relevant legislation does not pass the National Assembly plenary session by the end of February, considering the accompanying administrative measures and preparations for the local elections, integration would be close to impossible.”

Administrative integration among metropolitan governments has emerged as a major political issue ahead of the June 3 local elections.

Special bills to support potential mergers between Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju, and South Chungcheong Province and Daejeon are currently pending at the National Assembly.

Discussions on integrating Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province — often referred to as the “Bu-Ui-Gyeong” region — had been pursued in detail since 2018 but were effectively shelved following the 2022 local elections. Recently, however, momentum for the plan has begun to resurface.

“Looking ahead four years — with 20 trillion won ($15 billion) in central government support to be provided — lawmakers representing those regions need to consider what outcomes could result compared with other areas,” he said.

President Lee Jae Myung's administration has pledged to provide 20 trillion won over four years, or 5 trillion won annually, to support the establishment and stabilization of integrated administrative metropolitan regions.

The National Assembly launched a plenary session Wednesday for interpellations on education, social and cultural affairs, the last of the three-day questioning session. Prime Minister Kim, Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho and Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung were among the attending officials.

Questions were expected to focus on issues including prosecutors’ decision not to appeal in the Daejang-dong and Wirye new town cases, calls for a second comprehensive special counsel probe, controversy over delayed investigations into alleged bribery in candidate nominations involving Democratic Party lawmakers, and potential special counsel investigations related to religious groups the Unification Church and Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The Assembly plans to hold another plenary session Thursday to process bipartisan bills immediately after the interpellation sessions conclude.

Administrative consolidation among local governments is not a new concept in South Korea. While there have been no cases of integration among metropolitan-level governments like those currently under discussion, mergers among basic local governments such as cities and counties have happened in various regions across the country.