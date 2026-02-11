CEO Hwang Ki-yeon highlights market diversification, shared growth

The Export-Import Bank of Korea extended a record 87 trillion won in loans last year, underpinning the nation’s first-ever $700 billion in exports despite persistent trade and geopolitical uncertainty, CEO Hwang Ki-yeon said Wednesday.

“Amid rapidly shifting trade conditions and intensifying technology competition, we have proactively rolled out programs to address disruptions and strengthen competitiveness in strategic industries,” Hwang said at his first press meeting since taking office in November, adding that the lender had “served as a firm backstop for exporters.”

Of the total, 38 trillion won was directed to small- and medium-sized enterprises, in itself a seventh consecutive annual record, he added.

Looking ahead, Hwang said the bank’s 2026 agenda would center on what he called “innovative and balanced growth,” positioning finance as a lever to tackle low growth and widening economic disparities.

As part of that framework, the policy lender will roll out a five-year, 150 trillion won export finance package to help firms navigate trade headwinds.

“We will go beyond short-term crisis response and support a qualitative transformation of our exports, while ensuring that growth is shared more evenly across regions and industries,” he said.

A key priority will be easing financial pressures on smaller exporters, particularly outside the Seoul region. In addition to preferential rates and joint programs with regional lenders, Eximbank plans to extend 110 trillion won in SME financing over the next three years and establish a 1.3 trillion won fund dedicated to regional companies.

“Productive finance is our founding mandate,” Hwang said. “Unlike commercial lenders, we do not focus on household or property loans. We have stood by exporters through cycles of boom and bust and will continue to exercise patience until new industries take root.”

Aligned with the government’s push into strategic industries such artificial intelligence, semiconductors and energy, Eximbank will channel 22 trillion won over five years into AI-related programs and 50 trillion won into semiconductors, batteries and biotechnology. Another 100 trillion won will be allocated to large-scale strategic projects in defense, nuclear power and infrastructure, with an emphasis on diversifying export markets beyond Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Latin America.

“In an era of heightened uncertainty, market diversification is not optional — it is essential,” Hwang said, highlighting intensifying state-to-state competition. “We are helping firms expand into the Global South and new markets in Europe, providing both financial backing and regulatory guidance.”

The state-run lender also plans to expand its direct investment activities and establish venture-focused funds following a revision to the law that governs th bank. The bank is strengthening its investment capabilities and recruiting specialized talent to support the shift.

Hwang, who marks nearly 100 days in office this week, said his strategy had been shaped by visits to companies nationwide and meetings with lawmakers, regulators and staff.

“The answer is always in the field,” he said. “At a time when industries are restructuring and smaller firms are making existential decisions, what they need is someone willing to endure with them.”

Marking its 50th anniversary, Hwang said the lender "will not withdraw the umbrella when it rains, and at times, stand in the rain with companies," underscoring its role in sustaining exporters in an increasingly fragmented global economy.