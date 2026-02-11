Energy Storage and Electricity Retail Serve as Dual Growth Engines, Supporting Continued Expansion; International Growth Accelerates

TAIPEI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (6869), a Taiwan-based integrated group focused on renewable energy, low-carbon technologies, and circular economy applications, celebrates its tenth anniversary by unveiling a new phase of strategic growth. To mark the milestone, the company has released a commemorative corporate video chronicling its evolution—from its origins in solar PV to its current position as a diversified integrated low-carbon energy group. Its portfolio now spans green electricity trading, energy storage engineering, operations and maintenance, water treatment, and circular economy-related solutions. At this ten-year milestone, J&V Energy announces the acceleration of its next phase of development, progressing toward its stated objective of building an integrated low-carbon energy group with a regional presence across Asia.

Over the past ten years, J&V Energy has significantly expanded its renewable energy operations and delivered several notable operational and commercial milestones. The company has completed a three-phase capital market roadmap and established its electricity retail subsidiary, GREENET, as Taiwan's leading privately-owned electricity retailer by transaction volume of green electricity. In energy storage, its subsidiary Recharge Power has built substantial capabilities in the construction and integration of large-scale energy storage systems, ranking among the top providers by domestic installed capacity. The company has also exported Taiwan's technical know-how to Japan, establishing ongoing project delivery and operations in the Japanese energy storage market. Within diversified low-carbon and circular economy initiatives, J&V Energy has deployed technologies and solutions covering low-carbon decomposition technology, water reclamation engineering, and recycled material applications. These efforts support an integrated "Energy x Low-Carbon x Sustainability" approach, creating differentiated competitive advantages across power generation, consumption, and backend management.

Financially, J&V Energy reported consolidated revenue of NT$7.469 billion for 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 96.9% and setting a new annual high for the group. Energy storage engineering served as the primary growth driver, generating annual revenue of approximately NT$2.94 billion—about 39% of the total—and achieving a 234% year-on-year increase. Electricity retail contributed roughly NT$2.38 billion in revenue, accounting for about 32% of the total and growing 115% year-on-year. Operations and maintenance, water treatment, and other business lines also delivered steady contributions, forming a diversified operating structure supported by four core revenue streams. This multi-engine approach has enhanced the group's overall resilience and earnings visibility.

J&V Energy General Manager Shu-min Chao noted that over the past decade, the company has consistently focused on the energy transition, expanding from power generation to consumption and backend management. This approach has gradually reduced reliance on single markets or subsidy-driven models, enabling sustainable performance across different regulatory and market environments. Looking ahead, J&V Energy will focus on system integration, international expansion, and low-carbon technologies to further extend its business scope and regional influence. In parallel, subsidiaries GREENET and Recharge Power are progressing toward capital market listings, targeting the Taiwan Innovation Board (TIB) and Emerging Stock Board, respectively, in the second quarter of this year. These initiatives are expected to support capital flexibility and longer-term operational planning.

In green electricity deployment, GREENET continues to expand its presence in the corporate and large-consumer electricity markets, with power transfer contract volumes showing sustained growth. Its transaction volume reached nearly 420 million kWh in 2025, maintaining its position as Taiwan's largest privately owned electricity retailer by volume. Its client portfolio includes energy-intensive industries such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, financial services, and information technology, with semiconductor and electronics clients representing over 40% of the total volume. GREENET General Manager Arthur Tang observed that corporate demand for green electricity has shifted from a primary focus on pricing to increased emphasis on supply stability, predictability, and long-term contractual relationships. The company's total contracted green electricity volume currently stands at 34.1 billion kWh, with over 90% secured through long-term agreements of approximately 10 years, providing a stable foundation for future revenue generation.

In energy storage, Recharge Power has delivered multiple large-scale projects in Taiwan, with cumulative domestic energy storage installation and system integration experience reaching 370MW/886MWh—placing the company among the larger energy storage system integrators by installed scale. In recent years, the company has extended these capabilities into Japan. Since the second half of 2025, several projects have been completed and progressively connected to the grid, contributing to the group's international business expansion. Recharge Power General Manager Spencer Feng stated that as demand for grid dispatch flexibility and system stability continues to rise in Japan's power market, the company has identified a clear pipeline of development opportunities. Energy storage installation and development scale in Japan is projected to reach 262MW by 2027. Recharge Power plans to build a sustained presence in Japan and other overseas markets through system integration expertise and operational execution.

Beyond its core energy businesses, J&V Energy is investing in circular economy and low-carbon technologies, extending carbon reduction practices from power generation to industrial processes and everyday applications. The group has deployed technologies which include biocatalytic decomposition of organic waste, recycled material applications, low-carbon steam, and energy efficiency enhancements, and is gradually introducing these low-carbon solutions into selected international markets.

With respect to overseas expansion, J&V Energy has identified fast-growing markets with strong energy transition demand, including the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company plans to pursue development through solar PV combined with low-carbon technologies and localized partnership models, with a target of achieving an overseas development scale of 300MW within three years. The goal is to create a scalable, replicable framework for low-carbon technology deployment, forming a strategic growth pillar for the group's next stage of development.

J&V Energy Vice President Kai Tan emphasized that the impact of low-carbon technologies remains limited when constrained to a single market. The group aims to transform the circular economy and low-carbon experience accumulated in Taiwan into solutions that are replicable, scalable, and adaptable across international markets, positioning the company as a participant in Asia's broader low-carbon transition.

As part of its corporate sustainability efforts, J&V Energy is developing its "Green Energy Infotainment" initiative, which integrates renewable power with entertainment, sports, and daily life scenarios. The initiative positions energy not only as infrastructure, but as an accessible and visible component of everyday experience. Chief Sustainability Officer and Spokesperson Johnny Chang noted that by introducing renewable power into public venues, the initiative helps increase public awareness and acceptance of low-carbon power, supporting broader societal engagement with the energy transition.

Looking ahead to the next decade, J&V Energy plans to build on its experience in renewable energy system integration. The company intends to reinforce its dual-core focus on green power and energy storage, expand recurring operating revenue, and pursue overseas markets as a key driver of growth. In parallel, the group will continue to develop its low-carbon circular economy initiatives, expand its regional presence, and progress toward its objective of becoming a regionally influential integrated low-carbon energy group.