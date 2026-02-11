Enhypen is spending its third consecutive week on the Billboard 200 with its seventh EP “The Sin: Vanish,” according to the chart published Tuesday in the US.

The mini album debuted at No. 2 and ranked No. 48 on the latest chart. It is the group’s ninth entry on the main albums chart and sixth straight album to rank among the top ten.

The 11-track endeavor sold more than 2 million copies in the first week and became Enhypen's fourth to do so. It logged over 250,000 shipments in Japan as of January and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

In Tokyo, fans are experiencing the vampire-inspired narrative that weaves through the group's albums at the interactive exhibition, “House of Vampire - Dive into Enhypen Chronicle.”