President Lee Jae Myung and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed ways to broaden cooperation in the defense sector during a phone call, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

In a written briefing, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said the conversation, the second between the two leaders in seven months, was held at Rutte's request.

During the call, both leaders shared the need to maintain their partnership and continue close consultation to address global security challenges, including the war in Ukraine and security issues on the Korean Peninsula.

President Lee highlighted the competence of Korean defense companies and suggested more concrete cooperation through a working-level consultative body established last year. Rutte agreed, vowing to support enhanced cooperation.

Additionally, the two pledged to continue advanced collaboration in other areas, such as space and information sharing. (Yonhap)