Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Tuesday reaffirmed Seoul’s position that there would be no tariff hike on South Korean goods if a special act on investment in the US clears the National Assembly in March, expressing confidence that such progress could stabilize bilateral trade tensions.

During a parliamentary questioning of government officials, Kim underscored his meeting with his counterpart, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and that the two "remain in continuous dialogue.”

“The commerce secretary also said that if legislation is passed in Korea, there is a path toward normalizing tariffs.”

Acknowledging that multiple issues remain between Seoul and Washington regarding non-tariff barriers, Kim stressed these could "be managed through two tracks,” he said.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok also sought to temper concerns that Washington has explicitly tied tariff relief to the removal of non-tariff barriers, saying the government sees no need to revise its existing assessment.

“We are not currently in a situation that would warrant changing our existing judgment regarding non-tariff barrier issues,” he said during the same parliamentary interpellation.

According to the prime minister, Seoul’s overall assessment is that renewed tariff pressure stems primarily from delays in domestic legislative procedures.

“Our comprehensive judgment so far is that the direct reason tariff-hike pressure has resurfaced — despite previously agreed frameworks — is the legislative delay that President Trump has repeatedly pointed to,” Kim said, adding that delays in decisions on Korean investment projects in the US and capital contributions account for “almost 100 percent” of the issue.

Kim noted that while concerns over non-tariff barriers exist within the US administration, they are not necessarily the primary driver of tariff pressure.

“Some stakeholders place strong emphasis on non-tariff barriers, while others focus on different issues, so various pieces of information have surfaced,” he said.

He also characterized Washington’s tariff warnings as part of a broader pressure campaign, noting that although the US has signaled plans to raise tariffs on some South Korean goods to 25 percent, the measure has yet to move into formal action, such as publication in the Federal Register.

“(The tariff hike warning) is clearly pressure and a burden for us, but it is not something that occurred because we did something wrong,” Kim said. “There is asymmetry in the negotiating field, and we have no choice but to engage while bearing that burden.”

The remarks come as Seoul and Washington prepare for trade talks in Seoul on Wednesday, where Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will meet visiting Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer to discuss non-tariff barriers and other pending trade issues.

The two officials also met in Washington last week after Trump unexpectedly announced plans to reinstate "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on South Korea to 25 percent in mid-January, citing delays in Seoul’s implementation of a bilateral trade agreement concluded in October.

The upcoming meeting is expected to again focus on non-tariff issues, with Washington stepping up pressure over South Korea’s proposed digital regulations and an ongoing investigation into a major data leak involving US-listed e-commerce firm Coupang.

On Monday, the Assembly established a special committee to handle legislation for Seoul's investment commitment to the US as part of the trade negotiations last year.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Tuesday continued its second day of policy interpellations, during which trade tensions with Washington emerged as a key issue. The ruling Democratic Party was expected to highlight economic achievements under the Lee Jae Myung administration, while the main opposition People Power Party was likely to press the government over uncertainties stemming from Washington’s tariff stance, currency volatility and rising housing prices.