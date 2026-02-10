Police stopped a man in his 60s at an airport on Monday attempting to travel to Switzerland for assisted suicide, according to local media reports Tuesday.

Police officers were dispatched to Incheon Airport on Monday morning after the man's family called the emergency hotline at about 9:30 a.m. saying he was preparing to leave the country for that purpose, the reports said. The man, who had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, was scheduled to board a flight to Paris at 12:05 p.m., with plans to continue on to Switzerland.

Police located the man at about 10 a.m. but initially allowed him to proceed after he told officers he wanted to take “one last trip” because of his illness.

Authorities intervened again after the family made a second report, saying they had found a note resembling a will alongside an apology. Police then delayed the flight, removed the man from the plane and spent several hours persuading him to return home with his family, the reports said.

Assisted suicide is illegal in South Korea. Switzerland permits assisted suicide, including for foreign nationals, under certain conditions.

Under Swiss law, assisted suicide is permitted if a patient has an incurable illness, is experiencing severe suffering, makes the decision voluntarily with full mental capacity and is not acting under pressure or for another person’s financial benefit. When those conditions are met, the patient must administer the medication themselves, with medical supervision.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, dial the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.