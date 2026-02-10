Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Tuesday that the capital will chase a top-five global city ranking in 2026, calling it his central priority.

During a New Year press briefing, Oh said Seoul’s international competitiveness has risen steadily during his 4 1/2 years in office, citing improvements in several global city indices.

Seoul rose to sixth place in the Global Power City Index, which evaluates major cities by the “magnetism” of their overall capabilities, last year, up from eighth in 2021, he said.

In Kearney’s Global Cities Index, the city climbed from 17th to 12th, while its position in the Global Cities Outlook surged from 31st to second place. Oh said the latter jump was especially meaningful because it reflects international assessments of Seoul’s future potential, placing it second only to Munich.

“It is very encouraging that all these rankings, both quantified and objectively measured, are trending upward, and they give us grounds for a bright outlook on Seoul’s future," he said.

"But I am still hungry. My final goal is for Seoul to secure a place in the global top five in every category and from every perspective. I will continue running toward that goal throughout this year.”

Addressing international attention toward recent controversies over the Han River buses, Oh defended the project as a long‑term investment in Seoul’s identity as a global waterfront city.

He argued that all major world rivers, such as the Thames and the Hudson, feature regular river transport and said early mechanical failures should not be seen as proof of failure. Seoul plans to resume full operations on March 1, with adjustments to routes and scheduling to improve efficiency.

The mayor also referenced Dongdaemun Design Plaza, more commonly known as DDP, as an example. Though initially criticized, the site is now considered a global landmark that many foreign visitors consider an essential stop in Seoul, he said.

He argued that large urban branding projects do not arise from citizen petitions but from long‑term vision, and that the city must continue making similar bets to compete internationally.

Pressed on whether he intends to run for a fifth term, Oh said a formal announcement is premature but made clear he intends to “protect Seoul” and continue the policies he believes have raised civic pride.

He rejected speculation that disagreements with his party’s leadership signaled plans to leave the party, stating that “such a thing is not being considered at all.”

On the question of local voting rights for foreign residents, an issue drawing increasing attention ahead of elections, Oh said the system requires refinement.

He argued that voting rights should be linked to taxpayers’ contributions and reciprocity with the voter’s home country, stating, “There must be responsibility and obligation in order to grant authority.”