NCSoft said Tuesday it has named industry veteran Mervin Lee Kwai as vice president of operations at NC America to lead publishing and live-service operations in North America and Europe.

Kwai brings 23 years of experience in the global publishing of massively multiplayer online role-playing games, or MMORPGs. He has led publishing and live-service operations for major titles at companies including Amazon Games, Sony Online Entertainment and Trion Worlds.

At Amazon Games, Kwai played a key role in the global launch and live service of Korean-developed PC and console MMORPGs such as "Throne and Liberty." NCSoft said his background gives him deep insight into both the Korean and Western gaming markets.

Separately, the Korean gaming giant plans to release new MMORPG and shooter titles globally in 2026, including "Aion 2" and "Cinder City."

“I will do my best to successfully introduce NCSoft’s major titles to the global market,” Kwai said.