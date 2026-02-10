SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, celebrates its 45th anniversary in Singapore this year, marking more than four decades of longstanding commitment and partnership in supporting the nation's industrial development, skills transformation and sustainability journey.

Since establishing its presence in Singapore in 1981, tesa has grown alongside the country's transformation into a global hub for business, manufacturing and advanced technologies. Over the last 45 years, tesa has played a pivotal role in enabling precision manufacturing, supporting critical industries and fostering talent development across the Asia-Pacific region through Singapore.

A key partner in Singapore's industrial and manufacturing growth

Backed by over 125 years of experience in the development and manufacture of adhesives and in coating technology, tesa supports advanced manufacturing across multiple industries. Today, tesa's adhesive and bonding technologies are embedded in products that power life, from smartphones and automotive vehicles to industrial automation systems and packaging.

"Singapore has become a strategic partner in our growth across Asia-Pacific. Over the past 45 years, we have grown together with Singapore's industrial ecosystem and contributed to nation building through technology, knowledge transfer and long-term partnerships," said Andreas Gunnestrand, President and Regional Manager, tesa tape Asia-Pacific.

Driving innovation and collaboration across the region through Singapore

Innovation and collaboration are central to tesa's global success, with Singapore serving as the Asia-Pacific centre of operational best practices across regional offices in Vietnam, Thailand and India, and supporting the development of advanced technologies across key markets.

Initiatives such as tesa's new state-of-the-art Debonding on Demand laboratory, opened in partnership with A*STAR, underscore the company's commitment to accelerating the development of market-ready adhesive solutions, while further strengthening Singapore's position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and circular economy innovation. tesa's Debonding on Demand technologies enable clean, damage-free separation which allows manufacturers to disassemble and rework components quickly and efficiently to reduce downtime and maintain cost-effectiveness, while supporting compliance with evolving repair and recycling targets.

In addition, tesa Singapore supports regional customers with technical consulting, customised applications and rapid prototyping capabilities, which helps accelerate product development cycles and improve manufacturing efficiency.

Advancing sustainability and responsible growth

Sustainability is a central pillar of tesa's global strategy, with Singapore playing an instrumental role in advancing the company's environmental commitments in the region.

In alignment with the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and broader regional decarbonisation efforts, tesa is focused on reducing emissions, improving resource efficiency and has introduced more sustainable adhesive solutions, including solvent-reduced technologies, bio-based materials and recyclable product designs, to help support customers in achieving their own sustainability goals.

Continuous development into the future

As Singapore enters its next phase of smart manufacturing, electrification and digitalisation, adhesive technologies are playing an increasingly central role in industrial innovation, supporting greater efficiency, performance, and sustainability across industries.

"45 years is both a milestone and a moment of reflection," said Gunnestrand. "Singapore will continue to serve as a strategic gateway for tesa's Asia-Pacific growth, supporting key markets across the region and beyond. We are proud of the role we have played in Singapore's journey, and we remain committed to contributing to the nation's next phase of growth through innovation, talent development and sustainable progress."

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers for more than 125 years. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2024: EUR 1.7 billion euro) are generated by applications for industries. Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customized at product and process level. Already more than 130 tesa tapes may be installed in an electric car and over 70 in a smartphone. In the printing and construction industries, too, tesa is constantly penetrating new segments and countries with its special adhesive tapes. The company generates almost one quarter of its sales with products for end consumers and professional craftsmen. 300 applications, such as the legendary tesafilm®, make life easier or, when it comes to insect protection, even make it a bit more pleasant. tesa counts among the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE is an independent 100% affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (i.e., NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie) with approx. 5,400 employees today.