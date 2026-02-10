DK and Seungkwan of Seventeen certified gold in Japan with their first EP “Serenade,” agency Pledis Entertainment announced Tuesday, citing the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

The mini album logged more than 100,000 shipments, making the duo Seventeen's third subunit to earn gold certification, following Junghan and Wonwoo, and S.Coups and Mingyu. As a full group, Seventeen has achieved the feat with 18 of its albums.

The EP landed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking and remains at No. 1 as of the chart dated Feb. 5.

Meanwhile, Seventeen’s “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify last week. The lead track from the group's 12th EP, “Spill the Feels,” is its 19th song to reach the milestone.

The group is also set to resume the “New_” tour on Feb. 28 in Hong Kong.