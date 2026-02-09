Prosecutors on Monday requested arrest warrants for a lawmaker and a former Seoul city councilor accused of involvement in a bribery case linked to the 2022 local elections.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it sought the pretrial detention of Rep. Kang Sun-woo, an independent who formerly belonged to the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and Kim Kyung, who until recently served as a Seoul city councilor. They face charges of violating the Political Funds Act and accepting bribes in breach of trust.

The move comes three days after police requested the prosecution to seek the warrants.

"After scrutinizing the gathered evidence, we requested the warrants considering the gravity of the crime, as well as the risk of flight and destruction of evidence," the prosecution office said.

Kang and Kim are accused of exchanging 100 million won ($68,300) in return for Kim's nomination as a DP candidate for the Seoul city council ahead of the 2022 elections.

Investigators said Kang received the money from Kim and later pressed the DP's nomination committee to select Kim as its candidate for Gangseo District. Kim eventually secured the uncontested nomination and went on to win reelection.

Kang admitted accepting a shopping bag from Kim but insisted she was unaware it contained cash. Kim told police, however, that Kang knew what was inside. With their accounts in conflict, authorities appear to have deemed it necessary to take both into custody for further questioning.

The scandal broke at the end of last year through the disclosure of a recording in which Kang can be heard discussing the money with former DP floor leader Kim Byung-ki.

Controversy has surrounded the pace of the police investigation. The former city councilor abruptly left for the United States, raising suspicions she was attempting to flee, though she returned last month to face questioning. Furthermore, the investigation into the lawmaker only began after she was removed from the DP, heightening suspicions that police were dragging their feet.

The warrant request marks their first attempt to secure custody of the main suspects about a month after launching the probe. Attention is now focused on whether Kang's parliamentary immunity will complicate her arrest.

As a sitting lawmaker, Kang is protected from detention while the National Assembly is in session. Any arrest requires parliamentary consent through majority approval in a vote attended by a majority of lawmakers.

For Kim, the court is expected to set a hearing date later this week to review the warrant request. (Yonhap)