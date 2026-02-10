An improved supply of fruits and vegetables has slightly lowered the cost of preparing the Lunar New Year ancestral table. According to the Korea Price Information Agency, the average cost for a four-member family is 296,500 won ($203) at traditional markets, down 1.98 percent from last year, and 406,880 won at major retailers, down 0.64 percent.

Overall, fruit and vegetable prices fell. In traditional markets, three pears cost 18,000 won (down 33 percent), 400 grams of jujubes are 6,000 won (down 25 percent), and radish and napa cabbage are also cheaper at 3,000 won and 6,000 won, respectively.

Some items rose in price, including apples and fishery products. A set of three apples is 21,950 won (up 3.3 percent) at major retailers. Fishery products rose due to higher exchange rates and import costs; three yellow croakers are 17,940 won. Eggs and sliced rice cakes for tteokguk also increased to 4,580 won and 9,260 won, respectively.