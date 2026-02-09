Hanwha Aerospace reported record-high revenue and profit last year, largely driven by robust growth in land defense systems sales.

In its earnings release on Monday, the company said it posted annual revenue of 26.61 trillion won ($18.2 billion) and operating profit of 3.03 trillion won in 2025, up 137 percent and 75 percent, respectively, from the previous year. This marked Hanwha Aerospace’s third consecutive year of all-time high results.

The strong performance was notably fueled by a surge in ground weapons sales, which generated 8.13 trillion won in revenue, nearly doubling over the past two years. The segment’s operating profit reached 2.01 trillion won, surpassing the 2 trillion won mark for the first time.

Key export achievements included deliveries of K9 self-propelled howitzers to Norway and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers to Estonia. In the domestic market, the company secured major mass production contracts, including the long-range surface-to-air missile system and the Cheongum air-to-ground guided missile for light attack helicopters. By the end of 2025, orders in the land defense business had totaled approximately 37.2 trillion won.

The aerospace business returned to profit, posting an operating profit of 23 billion won, on a sharp increase in defense-related orders and continued efforts to improve productivity. Revenue reached 2.51 trillion won, extending its growth streak to three consecutive years.

Hanwha Ocean, which became a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace last year to strengthen synergies across land, sea and air defense platforms, was fully consolidated into the group’s earnings for the first time during the period. The company reported revenue of 12.69 trillion won and operating profit of 1.11 trillion won.

A Hanwha Aerospace official stated, “2025 marks a pivotal year as the company becomes an integrated defense and shipbuilding group with the full consolidation of Hanwha Ocean,” adding that it will pursue sustainable growth this year by leveraging its diversified product portfolio to expand its global footprint while contributing to Korea’s national security.