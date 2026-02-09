Three days of parliamentary questioning of the government began Monday at the National Assembly, with lawmakers set to grill Cabinet officials over trade issues with the US and their spillover into key diplomatic and security issues.

The first day of questioning, focused on politics, diplomacy, unification and national security, comes as Seoul steps up diplomatic engagement with Washington following US President Donald Trump’s warning of a potential tariff hike on South Korean goods. Despite intensified outreach, recent high-level talks between the allies appear to have yielded little progress on trade disputes.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Unification Minister Chung Dong-young were among six senior officials attending Monday’s session, alongside Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung.

One of the key issues is Washington’s recent signals that it may raise tariffs on South Korean imports back to 25 percent from the current 15 percent, despite a Korea-US joint fact sheet agreement reached in November last year.

Foreign Minister Cho and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo's recent separate trips to Washington came after Trump threatened to raise the "reciprocal" tariffs, citing delays in the legislative process needed to implement the investment pledged by Seoul under a bilateral trade deal. Under the agreement, South Korea committed to investing $350 billion in the United States in return for the US lowering tariffs to 15 percent.

Last month, Trump warned that tariffs on South Korean goods — including autos, lumber and pharmaceuticals — could be raised again to 25 percent, citing slow progress in passing a special investment bill through the National Assembly. The warning has fueled concerns that friction over trade could hamper broader security cooperation between the allies.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday that Washington’s tariff pressure is having a negative impact on follow-up security consultations, including discussions on Seoul’s bid to secure rights for civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing, as well as its push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Wi has told the media that renewed tariff threats risk undermining a broader diplomatic framework involving the US, China and Japan that Seoul has sought to build to shape the security environment around the Korean Peninsula.

At their second summit in November, Trump indicated to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung his support for South Korea’s submarine ambitions, signaling a shift from earlier concerns in Washington that nuclear-powered vessels could raise proliferation risks. While not amounting to a formal agreement, his remarks were widely interpreted as a green light for further discussions on the project under the bilateral alliance framework.

Seoul has long sought to expand its nuclear and maritime capabilities in close coordination with Washington, but both issues remain sensitive due to nonproliferation concerns and the legal framework governing bilateral nuclear cooperation.

South Korea has been pursuing the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines as part of efforts to strengthen its deterrence against North Korea’s advancing submarine-launched ballistic missile capabilities and to enhance long-range surveillance and endurance at sea. Unlike conventional diesel-electric submarines, nuclear-powered vessels can remain submerged for extended periods and operate over greater distances, making them a key strategic asset for blue-water operations.

However, acquiring such submarines would require US cooperation, particularly in the transfer or joint development of nuclear propulsion technology and fuel supply arrangements. The issue has been discussed intermittently between Seoul and Washington through high-level defense and extended deterrence consultations, but progress has been gradual given the technology’s sensitivity and Washington’s longstanding nonproliferation policy.

Alongside tariff and trade concerns, lawmakers are also expected to raise questions over inter-Korean and military issues, including ongoing consultations between Seoul and the United Nations Command over management of the Demilitarized Zone.

The Defense Ministry is currently in talks with the UNC on ways to “effectively” manage parts of the DMZ while maintaining stability under the 1953 armistice. The discussions follow reports that Seoul has proposed overseeing entry to certain areas south of the barbed-wire fence within the DMZ, portions of which lie north of the Southern Limit Line due to geographical constraints.

The issue has drawn attention after Unification Minister Chung voiced support for pending legislation seeking to grant the South Korean government greater control over nonmilitary access to the DMZ, a matter likely to be addressed during Monday’s questioning session.

The main opposition People Power Party said Monday its lawmakers will concentrate on pressing the government over its response to the US tariff hike and the broader state of South Korea-US relations. Questions are expected on the background behind Washington’s tariff stance and Seoul’s countermeasures.

The National Assembly will continue parliamentary questioning on the economy Tuesday and on education, society and culture Wednesday, before holding a plenary session Thursday to process noncontroversial bills.