Two South Korean Army helicopter crew members were killed Monday after a military helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The crash occurred at around 11:04 a.m. when an AH-1S Cobra attack helicopter belonging to a battalion under the Army’s 15th Aviation Group went down for reasons yet to be determined, according to military officials.

The helicopter was conducting emergency procedures training at the time of the accident. The drill simulates abnormal flight conditions and practices emergency landings without shutting down the engine.

Two warrant officers were on board the aircraft. They were rushed to a nearby civilian hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but were later pronounced dead. Military authorities said there was no explosion or fire associated with the incident.

According to emergency authorities, no civilian damage has been reported.

Following the accident, the Army suspended operations of all AH-1S attack helicopters and established an accident response task force to investigate the cause of the crash. The task force is being led by the acting deputy chief of staff at Army headquarters, who also heads the logistics staff.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia, was briefed on the incident. He ordered swift and thorough recovery efforts and instructed officials to take all necessary follow-up measures, the Ministry of National Defense said.