Korean artist Kim Ji-hee opened her third solo exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on Jan. 24, presenting approximately 30 works spanning paintings and sculptures.

"Scarlet Bloom" at 333 Gallery explores desire, power and identity within contemporary consumer society, observed through the lens of Asian femininity. The exhibition runs through March 1.

The exhibition's title draws on the notion of blooming, and aligns with the symbolism of renewal often associated with the Lunar New Year. At the center of the exhibition is a newly unveiled work, inspired by the year of a red horse, according to the artist's studio.

Since 2008, Kim has consistently employed female portraiture as a framework to examine the structures of desire, authority and self-defense embedded in modern society. She is widely known for the "Sealed Smile" painting series she started in 2018, using traditional Korean painting techniques.

The smiling figures that appear in her paintings do not simply convey joy — rather, they function as protective devices that shield inner vulnerability from the social gaze.

“People pursue standardized goals, often without knowing what they truly want,” Kim said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald in December.

“They smile, believing happiness will come with achievement, but they are often unaware that such desires may stem from a sense of emptiness.”