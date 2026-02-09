TWS is dropping digital single "Nice to See You Again" on Monday, as the boy band shared its happiness over the release through agency Pledis Entertainment.

Youngjae explained that many of the group's fans loved the Japanese debut single regardless of the language barrier, and the band wanted the Korean-language version to be a gift to them.

"This song is full of clean and fresh charms," said Dohoon, underlining that it will refresh "mushy" memories of meeting someone special for the first time.

Jihoon pointed out that the lyrics are lovely and the melody is full of shared memories with fans. Shinyu, meanwhile, recommended listening to it while taking a stroll at night.

"The cold night breeze will feel romantic and the night sky will touch your heart deeper and prettier than usual," Shinyu said.