A high school student responsible for a bomb hoax last year now faces a lawsuit for damages of 75.4 million won ($51,500) from Incheon police, who plans to seek compensation for costs incurred due to the teen's prank.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday it had decided on the requested amount on Jan. 30 and the plan for the lawsuit was confirmed by the National Police Agency recently.

The compensation amount includes expenses for the extra working hours of 379 police officers, 232 firefighters and nine military personnel.

If the court approves the total amount, it would be the largest compensation figure ever related to a public threat case.

The teenager also currently faces a criminal trial for filing 13 false reports and threatening posts last year, targeting his own high school in Incheon along with schools and train stations in nearby cities. Criminal charges include public threat and obstruction of performance of official duties by fraudulent means, on top of the imminent civil lawsuit.

The defendant, currently in detention, told the court that he deeply regrets his actions, but he has claimed to have had no part in some of the crimes.