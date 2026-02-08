As broadcasters chase Netflix hit's success, MBN's 'Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream' illustrates both the appeal and the pitfalls of fast-follow formats

Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars" swept South Korea last year with its high-drama face-offs between chefs, pairing visually striking dishes with the deeply personal philosophies of its contestants. More than an entertainment show, the series captured hearts and quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon.

Riding that momentum, and with the second season of "Culinary Class Wars" wrapping in January, broadcasters have rushed to capitalize on the food survival boom.

Among the wave of new entrants, Korean cable network MBN's "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" has emerged as the most prominent. A baking-centric spin on the competitive formula, the series debuted Feb. 1 and quickly climbed into Netflix Korea’s Top 10 TV shows after just one episode, as of Sunday.

From its opening episode, "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" follows a familiar blueprint.

Acclaimed professionals and amateur bakers alike compete under aliases rather than their real names, presenting signature creations for a first-round evaluation that mirrors the structure of "Culinary Class Wars." As with the Netflix show, half the field is eliminated in the opening round following panel judging.

Despite the conspicuous similarities, and leaving aside the question of format originality, which thus far has not materialized as a legal issue, the appeal of the model remains undeniable. "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" proves difficult to look away from.

The series leans heavily into visual indulgence, flooding the screen with mouth-watering bakeries and instantly recognizable creations from across Korea's bread scene. Viewers interested in Korean pastry culture will spot viral signatures such as Ugly Bakery's crop-filled bread from Mangwon and the Instagram-famous Hart Tiramisu, triggering nostalgia for those familiar with the brands while attracting newcomers with sheer visual allure.

Yet beyond the visual indulgence, the survival drama and the satisfying process of baking on screen, elements that quickly propelled the series into Korea's cultural conversation, the show has also drawn pointed criticism for issues that "Culinary Class Wars" largely managed to sidestep.

Most conspicuously, the judging panel includes Mimi of K-pop group Oh My Girl, who sits alongside industry heavyweights such as Lee Seok-won, Korea's 17th officially designated master baker, and Kim Na-rae, head pastry chef at Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome, undermining the show's authenticity.

Producers may argue that Mimi, a self-professed bread enthusiast, represents the consumer's perspective. Still, online reaction has been swift and skeptical, with comment sections under the show’s clips flooding with questions over whether her inclusion serves any purpose beyond generating buzz.

Production conditions further complicate matters. Producers of "Culinary Class Wars" have previously acknowledged in interviews that one of the most difficult things in producing the show was the logistical challenge of ensuring safety while nearly 100 chefs cooked simultaneously.

"Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" appears to face similar issues. Contestants repeatedly note across the show that the studio's excessive heat disrupts fermentation, alters dough behavior and causes decorations to melt before setting properly. While all participants compete under the same conditions — adaptability is arguably part of the challenge — environments severe enough to compromise results across the board inevitably raise questions about whether MBN’s production capacity was sufficient for a show of this scale.

Still, despite its shortcomings, the show remains undeniably watchable. Like "Culinary Class Wars," it is already generating tangible benefits for the industry it depicts. Bakeries associated with contestants Na Su-ji and Hwang Ji-oh reportedly sold out on reservation apps following the premiere.

Ultimately, the contrast between the two series underscores how decisive creative direction and production philosophy are to the success of even a proven format.

When producers rush to chase trends or manufacture spectacle through speed and sensationalism, the result can just as easily alienate viewers. "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" has only aired its first episode, but questions already linger over how and whether it will strike the right balance going forward.