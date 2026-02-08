A post by President Lee Jae Myung on social media has once again made headlines, this time over a press release from the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry citing data that suggests more wealthy Koreans leaving the country due to tax concerns.

On Saturday, Lee pledged to hold the KCCI legally accountable for what he called an "intentional" act of spreading fake news to attack the government, branding it an "enemy to South Korea's democracy."

"An act of generating and spreading fake news to seek private gain and attack the government deserves condemnation," Lee wrote on his X account. "I can't believe the KCCI openly did this, even though it is an institution established under South Korean law. I will hold the KCCI responsible and ensure this does not happen again."

Lee was referring to a KCCI press release issued Wednesday, which claimed that Korea's high inheritance tax "could be a major factor accelerating an exodus of South Korea's wealth." The claim cited the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report for 2024 and 2025, published by UK-based Henley & Partners, a firm specializing in citizenship planning for wealthy individuals.

The Henley & Partners report projected that South Korea would record the world's fourth-largest net outflow of millionaires, with 2,400 individuals expected to leave the country.

The release aligned with the KCCI's long-standing call to lower inheritance taxes on the superrich, which can reach a nominal rate of up to 50 percent for those with taxable assets exceeding 3 billion won ($2.04 million). The base rate ranges from 10 percent to 50 percent, depending on the size of taxable assets.

The KCCI press release drew criticism from local media, with commentators noting that the methodology behind the Henley & Partners estimates remains unclear.

Similar concerns have been raised previously in the United Kingdom. In June, the UK-based Tax Justice Network said Henley & Partners failed to accurately track where millionaires actually lived, noting that the firm relied on self-disclosed information from social media platforms such as LinkedIn.

In August, another UK nonprofit, Tax Policy Associates, said the report was based on a single-person firm, pointed out that its definition of wealth had changed over time and noted that its estimates contradicted official UK data. The group suggested the figures may have been unknowingly "fabricated."

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan also questioned the Henley & Partners data, calling the estimates "highly questionable."

In response to the controversy, the KCCI asked reporters to refrain from citing the Henley & Partners wealth migration report. Hours after Lee's online criticism, the KCCI issued a public apology Saturday, saying it had caused unnecessary confusion by citing external data without sufficient verification.

The main opposition People Power Party accused Lee of abusing his power "simply because he was offended," arguing that the president had prematurely labeled the KCCI's actions as intentional.

Lee's remarks amounted to "intimidation aimed at discouraging anyone from expressing views that differ from the president's," and represented "an irrational response," said Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the People Power Party on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, party spokesperson Cho Yong-sool said, "Without considering the full context, President Lee resorted to extreme language, accusing the KCCI of deliberately spreading fake news and labeling it an enemy of democracy."