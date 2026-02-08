HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will step up its bid for Saudi Arabia’s next-generation frigate program by participating in the World Defense Show 2026, the Middle East’s largest defense exhibition, in Riyadh this week.

The Korean shipbuilder said Sunday it would attend the biennial event from Sunday to Thursday.

The exhibition is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors and around 770 defense companies from 76 countries.

Saudi Arabia is pursuing a large-scale naval modernization drive, including the procurement of new frigates. In response, the shipbuilder will present eight types of vessels at the show, led by its 6,000-ton export-model frigate, the HDF-6000.

The company said the HDF-6000 has been upgraded to an Aegis-class-level platform, building on its experience developing the Sejong the Great-class and Jeongjo the Great-class destroyers.

It will also promote an integrated naval modernization package covering design, construction, and lifecycle services such as maintenance, repair and operations.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s industrial participation policy requiring at least 60 percent local production, HD Hyundai plans to gradually expand localization of the HDF-6000. The effort will center on the International Maritime Industries shipyard, a joint venture between HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Saudi Aramco.

During the exhibition, HD Hyundai will also work with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment and 12 Korean companies — including LIG Nex1 and STX Engine — to help establish a local defense supply chain.

“The HDF-6000 adds significance as it aligns closely with Saudi Arabia’s localization strategy,” HD Hyundai Heavy Industries President Joo Won-ho said.

“We will pursue the frigate contract through local construction and partnerships anchored at the IMI shipyard, the largest in the Middle East and North Africa.”